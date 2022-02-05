From Linus Oota, Lafia

Two former Governors and leading aspirants to the position of national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Senators Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and Ali Modu Sheriff were on Saturday (5th February 2022) prevented from traveling to Katsina State for the turbaning ceremony of the minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi as the Dan Amanar Daura by the Daura Emirate Council.

Others trapped at the presidential wing of the Nnandi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja were plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong, Senator Ali Ndume and other 21 serving senators and 42 former senators.

Others includes 56 house of Representatives members and 50 former members of the house of Representatives, as well as 13 former speakers of state houses of assembly, 7 former deputy governors, Ambassadors, Emirs and Royal father’s, former and serving vice Chancellors of different universities in the country.

The bad weather which affected flight operations at Nnandi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja left these dignitaries stranded at the airport, and source at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) blamed the flight disruption to bad weather.

Daura, the home town of President Mohammadu Buhari, led by the Emir Alhaji Umar Faruke Umar will be turbaning the Transport minister, Rotimi Ameachi as the Dan Amanar Daura (Trusted Son of Daura).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Rotimi Ameachi was Rivers State speaker for eight years and equally serve as Governor of the State for another right years.

He was the Director General of Buhari Campaign organization in both 2015 and 2019 respectively.

Speaking to our correspondent at the airport, former member, Nasarawa State house of assembly Dr Kassim Muh’d Kassim who is leading the agitation for the creation of National Youth Development Commission said the entire youths in the country felicitate with the minister of Transportation for his turbaning as Dan Amanar Daura.

Dr Kassim who was leading a delegation of various youths group to Katsina express disappointment that they were not able to make it due to bad weather.