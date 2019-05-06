Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor and senator-elect for Nasarawa South, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has tasked traditional rulers on peace, stability and qualitative leadership.

He stated this, at the weekend, during presentation of staff of office and certificates of recognition to two first class chiefs, the Osana of Keana Adbullahi Amegwa Agbo and the Sarkin Awe, Isa Abubakar Umar II

The governor also charged traditional rulers in the state to govern in the domains with the fear of God.

He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to accord the traditional institution its pride of place in the scheme of things.

Congratulating the two chiefs, the governor urged them to work closely with other monarchs towards ensuring stability in the state.

He also charged them to be democratic in their governance and promote qualitative leadership at the grassroots to enhance peaceful co-existence in their domains.

Meanwhile, Al-Makura during the ceremony hug his main opponent, in the last senatorial election and incumbent Senator Sulieman Adokwe, whom is succeeding at the National Assembly.

Adokwe is also challenging the declaration of the government as winner at the election petition tribunal.

The duo were said not to have met in the last three years as a result of their political differences.