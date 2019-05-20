Nasarawa State Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has responded to a Freedom of Information request by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and asked for more time within which to compile and provide details on the spending by his administration on security votes.

He said it would require more than 7 days to process, given that the information being requested covers a period of eight years. Deputy Director, SERAP, Kolawole Oluwadare, made the disclosure in a statement yesterday.

The governor’s response followed the FOI request that SERAP sent to him and 35 other state governors as well as President Muhammadu Buhari last month.

He asked them to “provide information on specific details of spending of appropriated public funds as security votes between 2011 and 2019, given the current security realities in the country.

“We need the information to determine if public funds meant to provide security and ensure respect and protection of the rights to life, physical integrity, and liberty of Nigerians have been spent for this purpose. Our request is limited to details of visible, specific security measures and projects executed and does not include spending on intelligence operations.”SERAP said.