From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former Chief Security Officer to the late Head State, Hamza Al-Mustapha, has called on Nigerians to be their brother’s keeping, as the country celebrates its 61st Independence Day Anniversary.

Al-Mustapha said it was an occasion for Nigerians to reassert their loyalty to their father land, by showing commitment to the promotion of peace, unity, security and prosperity of the nation.

In a statement issued through his media aide, Chidi Edom, Al-Mustapha noted the toughness of Nigerians in surmounting the multiple challenges they have to grapple with, especially in the light of COVID-19 pandemic and the fight against insecurity.

He said: “Today marks our nation’s 61st Independence Day. We need to be mindful of our attitude toward others, saying no to corruption and giving every citizen a sense of belonging. In doing these things, we can build and sustain the kind of nation our past heroes dreamt of and laid down their lives for.”

He said patriots should always remember the sacrifice of our national heroes who made this country what it is today and that everyone must continue to work hard and strive together as a united people to build an indivisible nation that is filled with peace, love, happiness, and prosperity.

“Let’s remind ourselves of the message delivered on the day our founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence. Let us pledge to always say no to violence and terrorism, protect the nation’s security and unity, and feel proud of being citizens of Nigeria. Here’s wishing us a fun-filled Independence Day,” he added.

