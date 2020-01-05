(RT)

Al-Shabaab jihadists have attacked a military base in Kenya which houses US soldiers along with local troops. The fighting is “still ongoing,” reports say.

The attack took place in Lamu County on Kenya’s northern coast, Reuters reported, citing a military source and the militants themselves.

Photos and videos circulating on social media allegedly show smoke billowing from the site.

https://t.co/qEF1S3835K

Video footage taken outside #CampSimba shows part of the base consumed by flames and dark plume of smoke rising to the sky after vehicle packed with explosives was rammed into the facility. Casualties reported from the base in Manda Bay, Lamu County.#Kenya pic.twitter.com/mQnpVTWuUQ — Somaliguardian (@somaliguardian) January 5, 2020

Confirmed terrorist attack on Camp Simba in Kenya, NOT a US Naval base as first reported, but a joint US/Kenyan military base. Reports of a car bomb used to get through the gates & heavy gunfire. Casualties unknown at this time. Information still coming in. Updates as needed. — DEFCONWarningSystem (@DEFCONWSALERTS) January 5, 2020

According to the source, the militants attacked Manda airstrip, which is next to the base.

“We are informed that fighting is still ongoing,” the source said.

There are no immediate reports of casualties.