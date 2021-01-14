From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A prominent traditional ruler in Osun State, the Eburu of Iba, Adekunle Okunoye Oyedeji II, has described the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi who clocks 50 years on the throne on Tuesday as the symbol of peace and unity in Yorubaland.

Oba Okunoye stated that the love and steadfastness which the Alaafin has for others have contributed immensely to the growth and development of Yorubaland since his ascension to the throne.

He noted that the 50-year reign of Oba Adeyemi has been significant with remarkable developments in Oyo kingdom and Yoruba nation at large.

Oba Okunoye, an educationist, described the Alaafin as a symbol of tradition, norms and values of the Yoruba people.

He said the love Alaafin has for all Yoruba towns and their monarchs contributed to harmony among royal fathers in Yorubaland, adding that his emergence as the patron of Network of Kings in the Osun countryside has brought significant development to the organisation.

Oba Okunoye said the Alaafin of Oyo, being the Chairman, Board of Visitors, Centre for Rural Affairs and Community Development (CERACODE), where he (Eburu) serves as the Chairman, Board of Trustees, has helped in the development of many communities.

The Eburu of Iba also noted the acumen the Alaafin of Oyo, praising his knowledge of history as second to none.

The monarch called on the Alaafin to continue to serve the Yoruba nation and Nigeria at large through his wisdom and experience, even as he prayed to God to grant the Alaafin good health and long life.

He also prayed for peace and tranquillity in Oyo kingdom where the Alaafin reigns as its traditional head and wished the first-class monarch more glorious and eventful years ahead.