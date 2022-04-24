All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant and former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saddened by the transition of Oba Adeyemi III, said: “After ascending to the royal throne at the age of 31, Alaafin became one of the most influential, greatly respected traditional rulers in Yorubaland, Nigeria and indeed Africa and beyond. Alaafin fostered harmony and brought prosperity and development to the ancient Oyo Kingdom. He was loved by his people. With his transition, a big Iroko has fallen. His pass- ing was an auspicious era in the ancient Oyo Kingdom, but also for the Yoruba and the entirety of the black race.”

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday described the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, as a personal loss to him, noting that the late monarch was an ever supportive royal father and a worthy leader, who spared nothing in trying to make Oyo State and Nigeria greater. Governor Makinde in statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, cknowledged that the monarch’s words of advice and guidance were always golden and helpful to him. While commiserating with his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde, the governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, said the monarch was a strong believer in progressive ideals, and that he remained true to his convictions over the years until he breathed his last. Oyetola further described Iku Baba Yeye, as a humble and amiable monarch despite his revered position, saying that the Yoruba race had lost a quintessential intellectual whose knowledge of and commitment to the cause of Yoruba race were unrivalled.