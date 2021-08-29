From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has advised traditional rulers in Nigeria to rule within honourable norms and tradition, warning that they cannot afford to be tyrannical without dire consequences because traditional institution is the bedrock of system of government being run in the country.

Besides, the monarch tasked Nigerian youth to learn from first generation of Nigerian leaders, that effected positive changes in the nation in their 40’s towards contributing their quota to the nation building. He mentioned personalities, including the premier of the defunct Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and his deputy, Chief Ladoke Akintola; as well as the Premier of the Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, as some of the good examples that the youth should emulate.

Oba Adeyemi gave the warning when he spoke at the official investiture of a member of the Ninth House of Representatives, Shina Peller, and his wife, Ayobola, as Ayedero and Yeye Ayedero of Yorubaland, as well as one of the world’s leading offshore production experts and subsea engineer, Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, and his wife, Olufunke, as Atobaase and Yeye Atobaase of Yorubaland, at his palace at the weekend.

According to Alaafin, “The Yoruba chieftaincy institution is the pillar indeed, the bedrock of our system of government. A traditional ruler cannot therefore afford to be despotic without dire consequences. He, therefore must rule within honourable norms of our traditions.

“As I have always made known at every occasion and event such as this one, that our pride as Yoruba is in our intrinsic traditions and cultural heritage. Yoruba as a race or nation evolved a superb constitution, which though unwritten but is daintily and unequivocally observed by strong convention.”

Oba Adeyemi stated that both Peller and Agunbiade have proven themselves in their various fields of endeavours, “hence as a mark of recognition and in advancing the Yoruba cultural heritage, I, the custodian of the history of the Yoruba Nation, in consultation with my Oyomesi have deemed it fit to recognise them by conferring these titles on them.

“The Alaafin from time immemorial is the king and Head of the Yoruba Nation. His is the only King in Yorubaland who can confer chieftaincy title to a worthy individual, man or woman, to cover the whole of Yorubaland. In exercise of this right, successive Alaafin of Oyo had been guided by due process in appointment of Yoruba to chieftaincy that covers the whole of Yorubaland.

In their acceptance addresses, Peller, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/ Kajola federal constituency, and Agunbiade, who hails from Fiditi in Oyo State, thanked the monarch and Yorubland for the honour, describing the honour as a call to service. They promised to advance the course of Yoruba race, and ensure empowerment of the youth in Yorubaland.

Agunbiade described the Oyo Empire gthat has existed since 1300C.E as one of the wealthiest empires in Africa, adding that the Oyo Empire “is reckoned as a major source of the Yoruba ancestral heritage. You will also agree with me that the Yoruba race remains a dominant cultural force in Africa since as far back as the 11th Century. The Yoruba are among the most urbanized people in Africa and indeed the world over.

“The Oyo Empire grew to become the Yoruba state. It rose through the Yoruba people’s outstanding organizational and administrative skills, trade wealth, and powerful army. The Oyo Empire was the most politically important state in Western Africa from the mid-7th to the late 18th century, holding sway not only over most of the other kingdoms in Yorubaland but also over nearby African states. It is indeed a privilege to be an Oyo man. For this very reason, I am greatly honoured to be inducted into Yoruba royalty and be the one chosen to carry the mantle of the Atobaase of Yorubaland and advance the great legacy of our very ancient and revered race, the Yoruba Race.”

Peller also said, “The Alaafin of Oyo was the first person that, from his vast health of wisdom, advised me to join politics and contest for election in service of our people. As my father, I heeded his wise counsel, and today, even though politics is challenging, I have never regretted the fact that I listened to his advice. In carrying the responsibilities that come with this honour, I am mindful of those cherished lessons and values that I learnt from Oba Adeyemi. He taught me that nothing in life is constant; that we must spend our time and effort in service of our people; and that there are times things will get difficult but we must be steadfast.”

