Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli, have condemned Saturday night’s invasion of Igangan community by unknown gunmen.

They described the attack in separate statements in Ibadan, yesterday, as disheartening, discouraging, dehumanising and man’s inhumanity to man.

Oba Adeyemi said persons, including Fulanis, arrested and handed over to the police should face the wrath of the law.

He,however, appealed for calm in the area, adding that efforts were on by security agencies to ensure the crisis does not degenerate.

“To all grieving families; all who have lost property and those displaced, may God console you all at this auspicious time in Allah’s name I pray,” he said.

Also, the former SSG said incessant attacks on residents of Ibarapa land, especially the Palace of the Asigangan of Igangan land, Oba Adewuyi Olaoye, called for attention of all stakeholders in the state.

Alli, who is Ekefa Balogun of Ibadanland, sympatised with family and friends of victims, calling on security agencies to ensure the killers were brought to book.

He urged Governor Seyi Makinde to reengineer the security architecture inherited from his predecessor which made Oyo State one of the peaceful states in the country in the past.

“I sympathise with the people of Ibarapa land, especially the Asigangan of Igangan land, Oba Adewuyi Olaoye on the avoidable deaths of some residents of the community. The attack on your palace is still something that cannot be explained. With the latest development, it is time for us to convey stakeholders’ meeting regardless of our political affiliations in addressing this disturbing issue,” he said.