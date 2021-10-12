From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, and Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, have said the progress of Nigeria is tied to regionalism as handed over to the country by the colonial masters, after careful studies of the system of government that can make Nigeria work so that the project would not collapse.

They warned that anything short of regionalism would make the country to be stagnant, and seeming progressive made would be a mirage.

The duo spoke on Tuesday at the 50th anniversary of the Yoruba Studies Association of Nigeria (YOSAN), held at Otunba Subomi Balogun Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

According to Alaafin, the military incursion in Nigeria’s political space in January 1966 had since remained the country’s albatross, adding that the southwest had,before the coup, enjoyed great and tremendous progress in all sectors, including education, health economy, maintaining that social security was also evident at the time.

The Nigeria’s narratives, according to him, changed drastically with the intervention of the military, and the nation has never remained the same with various security, political, economic, health and social challenges.

Alaafin, however, said regionalism. remains the urgent arrangement that can guarantee the future of the country and save it from imminent collapse.

The Yoruba, he said, remains the first race in Nigeria to have experienced tremendous progress and exposure among all the tribes, adding that such feats were made possible through quality education, and transformation of the southwest region in the 60s.

He, however,urged all the governors in southwest to promote the use of Yoruba language during plenaries, as it is done in Lagos and Ondo state respectively.

Meanwhile, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, in his submission, who re-emphasised his call for restructuring of Nigeria into a truly federal system, said Yoruba have all its takes to achieve whatever the race is determined to achieve.

His words, “Yoruba can re-establish the finest moments in its history, rise to the challenges and explore the beauty of our language, culture and tradition to achieve the positive potentials of the race

“The Yoruba history is very rich, our language remains the most potent tool that has kept us far above other races. Our culture, tradition and heritages are next to none. But even at that, there is urgent need for us as promoters of Yoruba culture and tradition to step up the values and champion the cause for the sustainance and rejuvenation of those rich language, culture, tradition, history and values.”

Adams, however, applauded the efforts of YOSAN for spreading the gospel of cultural rejuvenation, stating that the roles of Yoruba language lecturers, and intellectuals in promoting the language cannot be over-emphasized.

“Part of the roles of all Yoruba language advocates, educationists professors and erudite scholars gathered here today is to promote the language. What the organisers of today’s event have achieved with the event is majorly the ability to re-establish the rich contents in our language and culture and also rekindle our hope in the future that Yoruba language will never go into extinction. And we need to support them in sustaining this for future generations.”

The Guest Lecturer, Prof Tayo Adesina, who spoke on the topic: “Yoruba Yesterday,Today and Tomorrow, made reference to the late Samuel Johnson, who described Yoruba as a people that speak common and related languages.

He said from the historical perspective of the past, Yoruba race have the potential to drive the contemporary problems of today,

adding that Yoruba are a blessed race with futurist leader like the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who for a very long time had a vision of true Yoruba nation

“Yoruba had for a very long time carved a niche for the race, especially, on food security, medicine, arts and culture. Our efforts to seek knowledge of contemporary civilization is a method of human progress. This, knowledge requires great energy and knowledge. Yoruba can reclaim the lost glory only if the race can go back to the roots and retrace our steps in advancing the cause of our race.

President of the association, Prof.Duro Adeleke, earlier in his address, said the association was established about 50 years ago to address the deficit in the use of Yoruba language, adding that the gathering would come up with a positive policy programmes that that would help in advancing the cause of the Yoruba language across the world.

