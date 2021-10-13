Alaafin, however, said regionalism. remains the urgent arrangement that can guarantee the future of the country and save it from imminent collapse.

The Yoruba, he said, remains the first race in Nigeria to have experienced tremendous progress and exposure among all the tribes, adding that such feats were made possible through quality education, and transformation of the southwest region in the 60s. He,however,urged all the governors in southwest to promote the use of Yoruba language during plenaries, as it is done in Lagos and Ondo state respectively.