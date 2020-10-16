Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has described the Alaafin of Oyo, Alayeluwa Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III as the pillar of support for the people of Oyo and the repository of knowledge.

He made the remark during the monarch’s 82nd birthday, noting that the presence of th Alaafin had been a stabilising force in the state and the Yoruba nation. He pointed to the monarch’s wisdom in resolving issues and his expertise in advising and guiding political leaders. He prayed for long life and good health for the Oba.

He said: “I feel privileged to be able to witness your 82nd birthday, Alaafin, as one of your subjects and as someone that has known you for much of my life. Your ability to navigate knotty political issues and dispassionately counsel politicians no matter their leanings has served the people of Oyo very well. You are a monarch with a difference. Your pursuit of excellence for the people of Oyo is second to none.

“On this occasion of your birthday, I wish you excellent health for you to sit on the throne of your forefathers for many more years to come. May your wisdom never fail us and may we, your children, enjoy your presence much more. Happy Birthday to you, Kabiyesi.”