From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has described the late Oyo monarch, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, as a brave and courageous king who did everything possible to preserve the culture and tradition of his people.

Ortom who stated this in a condolence message to his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State over the transition to the great beyond of the monarch.

In the statement which was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, Governor Ortom noted that Oba Adeyemi’s reign witnessed peace and unity of the kingdom, which created the enabling environment for growth and development, not just in Oyo State but also in Nigeria.

He regretted that the late monarch departed at a time when his wisdom and wealth of experience were needed to navigate through the murky waters of politics and the national insecurity threatening the corporate existence of our dear country, Nigeria.

“Oba Adeyemi was a respected royal father who was conscious of the peace and unity of his kingdom and the nation. We shall miss his tutelage and wise counsel.”

Ortom encouraged the people of Oyo State to take solace in the fact that the late monarch lived an eventful and accomplished life worthy of emulation.

He also advised his Oyo State counterpart to immortalize the Oba in recognition of his sacrifices and contributions to the development of society.

