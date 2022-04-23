His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman, National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria (NTRCN), has reacted to the death by the midnight Friday, April 22, 2022, of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.

Nigeria’s most prominent monarch made the reaction when, upon his return from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he had traveled for Umrah, the Lesser Hajj, on Saturday he got the sad news that one of two Yoruba’s most powerful kings was dead.

Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, who is also the President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), described the late Yoruba monarch as personal friend that he will miss forever even as he submitted the sad event of his death could not have been better put than to be called a rude shock.

The Sultan, who arrived Nigeria via Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) Kano, called the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Saturday afternoon, to pay his quick condolence ahead of a statement detailing his feelings about the death of the Alaafin.

“I just got back from Saudi Arabia when I heard about the demise of the fine monarch, even in Kano. I have talked to the governor in condolence to the family, the governor, and the people of Oyo State over the demise of the excellent monarch. His reign was remarkable. We would remember him for his contributions, especially when he was here as Chancellor of the Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto. Also we will remember him as a personal friend,” the Sultan said.

SIGNED:

Alhaji Sa’idu Maccido,

Danburam Sokoto

Secretary to the Sultanate Council, Sokoto