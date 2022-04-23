From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, 83, noting that his reign covered major historic transitions in the country, and witnessed transformations in his domain.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari, while condoling with the Government and people of Oyo State over the death, affirmed that the Alaafin of Oyo’s 52 years of rule was remarkable in many ways, most significant was the emphasis he placed on human development, thereby encouraging learning as a culture and formal education as a necessity while promoting values of peace and stability.

As a highly revered traditional ruler, President Buhari notes the late monarch’s numerous participations in national meetings and conferences to shape the future of the country, and the living words of wisdom he shared at every opportunity on unity and people-focused governance.

The President shared the grief with the Oyo State Traditional Council, Oba Lamidi’s family, friends, and associates, particularly in sports where he left another footprint.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will receive his soul.