Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Council of Obas has commiserated with the Executive Governor, families and people of Oyo State and indeed the whole Yoruba race on the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

The Council in a statement signed by its chairman, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, on Wednesday, said that 53-year reign of the late Alaafin brought peace, stability and development to his Kingdom.

With the demise of the foremost traditional ruler, the Council noted that Nigeria has lost a strong stabilizing voice in culture and governance.

“Oba Adeyemi’s repertoire of history and valuable advice shall be sorely missed. While we condole with the family, people and government of Oyo State, we take pride in the life of Oba Adeyemi that was well lived and which positively impacted many lives within and beyond his kingdom.

“It is noteworthy that Kabiyesi left us during this holy Ramadan, We pray that Almighty Allah will grant him Aljanah Firdaus while giving those he left behind the fortitude to bear the great loss”. The statement stated further.