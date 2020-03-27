The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, are among the prominent guests expected at the 2020 edition of Osun Festival in Modakeke,Osun state.

The three-day event, begins on Saturday March 28 and will climax with the grand finale on Monday, March 30, 2020 with various cultural activities.

Speaking, while unveiling the programmes lined up for the event, Director and Supreme Head, Chief Mrs. Florence Trautman, said the event is officially scheduled to hold with special interest in empowering women,and also enlightening the public on the best way to promote the culture, tradition and heritage of the Yoruba race.

“We are using the Osun Festival coming up at Modakeke to pass messages of hope across to people that have lost hope about our culture and tradition as well as our language. We are using the festival to liberate our women from bondage. Interestingly, we are embarking on trainings and capacity development programmes. We are doing cultural exhibition too with drama and songs from various Troupes in Southwest”.

She further stated that the grand finale will feature Alaafin, Ooni, and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, and other prominent monarchs in order to let the world know about the uniqueness of Yoruba cultural identity and values.

Trautman, however, urged the Osun state government to explore the various tourism potentials located in the state to boost the economy of the state.