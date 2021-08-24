In a bid to encourage boxers, especially Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola against his Ghanaian opponent, Emmanuel Noi Mensah, preparatory to his World Boxing Federation’s (WBF) title defense, the revered Yoruba monarch, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi has promised to be at the ringside during the boxing show tagged; ‘Ibadan Knockout’.

The bout is scheduled to hold on August 27 at the Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort Ibadan.

The monarch made the pledge while receiving the crew of Core Afrique Boxing Promotions (COABOX), the firm managing Ridwan Oyekola ahead of the boxing show at his palace.

Oba Adeyemi however pledged his continual support to boxing while urging the boxers to stay focused and maintain their fitness, which is key to success in boxing.

Part of bouts lined up for the show are the fight involving the national bantamweight champion, Abeeb ‘Igge’ Oladeji locking horns with Arabambi Idris popularly known as OJ boy, while Kazeem Lawal ‘the Killer’ and Femi Akintayo ‘Small Tyson’ will battle in the middle weight category.