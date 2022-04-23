The Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111 is not dead, so his media aide ‘Bode Durojaiye has said.

It was earlier reported that the top Yoruba monarch has passed on,

Alaafin Adeyemi, the third from the Alowodu Ruling House, was alleged to have died in the late hours of Friday at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State in South-West Nigeria.

The report said that the remains of the top Yoruba traditional ruler were brought to Oyo town, 62 kilometres from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in the early hours of Saturday and traditional rites began, palace sources told this newspaper.

However his media office denied the story saying that, “it has come to the notice of the Office of the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo about a fake report making the wave in the social media, by a disgruntled group of bloggers, about the imaginary death of His Imperial Majesty, IKu Baba Yeye, Oba (Dr.) Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, the Alaafin of Oyo.

“Members of the public are hereby urged to disregard the unfounded report , as the Paramount Ruler is hale and hearty .

“Precisely on Monday and Tuesday this week, Oba Adeyemi, accompanied by some of his wives (Ayabas), children, aides and well wishers was at the Durbar Stadium ,Oyo, for physical fitness exercises as usual.

“He has neither fallen sick nor rushed to the hospital for any serious ailment, hence he and his family remain agile and active .

“The general public should not entertain any fear at all, as IKu Baba Yeye is healthy, physically fit and mentally stable.”