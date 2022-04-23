From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, said on Saturday that the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola, was serving till his death.
Noting that he had scheduled a meeting for early May with the late monarch, Oluwo described the death of Alaafin as a monumental loss to the traditional institution, saying “his vacuum is most likely irreplaceable.
A statement by the Press Secretary to Oluwo, Alli Ibraheem, said the death of Alaafin is no doubt the end of an era, adding “he was a force and a true, responsible father to the Yoruba nation.”
Leave a Reply