From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, said on Saturday that the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola, was serving till his death.

Noting that he had scheduled a meeting for early May with the late monarch, Oluwo described the death of Alaafin as a monumental loss to the traditional institution, saying “his vacuum is most likely irreplaceable.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

A statement by the Press Secretary to Oluwo, Alli Ibraheem, said the death of Alaafin is no doubt the end of an era, adding “he was a force and a true, responsible father to the Yoruba nation.”