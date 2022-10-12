From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The two ruling houses in Oyo Kingdom – Agunloye and Alowolodu, that have been producing Alaafin of Oyo on rotational basis, have cautioned the head of kingmakers, known as Oyomesi-in-Council, against undermining and discrediting the position of Alaafin.

This was contained in a three-page letter, entitled: ‘Putting Records Straight on the Social and Traditional Responsibilities of Oyomesi’, dated October 10, 2022 and addresses to the Bashorun of Oyo and Head of Oyomesi-in-Council, Bashorun Quarters, Oyo, High Chief Yusuff Ayoola Layinka I.

The letter was jointly signed by the Mogaji Alowolodu Ruling House, Prince Hassan Oranlola and Mogajuli Agunloye Ruling House, Prince Samuel Ademola Adeladun, Copies of the letter were also sent to all members of Oyomesi and Baba Iyaji of Oyoland.

The immediate past Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, was produced by the Alowolodu Ruling House. His predecessor, Oba Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II, came from Agunloye Ruling House.

Daily Sun was reliably informed that the Bashorun of Oyo has always been the regent during the interregnum between the demise of one Alaafin, which is the reason behind why the present Bashorun of Oyo is the current regent.

The process of appointing a new Alaafin has reached an advanced stage and there is high hope that the Agunloye Ruling House will produce the next Alaafin, as all the contestants that have been through different stages of the selection process are from the ruling house.

But nine out of the 11 royal families in Oyo Kingdom in Oyo have kicked against Agunloyes producing the next Alaafin, saying Atiba, the founder of the present Oyo had 11 sons. According to them, two among them have been producing Alaafin on rotational basis, while the other nine have been sidelined from the thone for centuries. They have advocated that the nine royal families should be allowed to jointly present one prince to occupy the stool of Alaafin.

The Agunloye and Alowolodu Ruling Houses, to be mindful of his utterances, especially now that the world is focussing attention on Oyo on the selection, appointment, and installation of a new Alaafin.

The two ruling houses alleged that Basorun granted press interviews recently and allegedly undermined and discredited the position of Alaafin. He was quoted to have purportedly said Oyomesi would no longer pay homage to Alaafin in public, that the Oyomesi would no longer allow the new Alaafin control or adjudicate on land matter, and that members of Oyomesi-in-Council would no longer seek the permission of Alaafin before travelling outside the town.

In their joint swift response, the two ruling houses stated: “We wish to caution that any public statement or press interview that when granted by Basorun as regent, may cause confusion or disunity in the town should be avoided, particularly during this sensitive period when the process of selecting the new Alaafin is still on going. As Royal families, we are conscious of the misgivings such unwarranted statements may cause now or later.

“It is an aberration and alien to cultural practice for Basorun and Oyomesi to create and impression or making candidate aspiring for the throne to sign and undertaken to jettison some cultural practices or trade off some powers and traditional responsibilities of the Palace(Alaafin). As Royal houses, we show strong exception and discontent against any form of attempt to force any candidate or Alaafin elect to abrogate any established tradition and practice before installation.

“It is cultural and it is age long prerogative of Alaafin to adjudicate on land matters. Alaafin has divine authority that cannot be usurped by the Oyomesi. Alaafin by extant policy, law and established protocol is required to inform the local government chairman before travelling outside. So, it is not out of order for Oyomesi to seek permission from Alaafin before travelling outside the town. Oyo has her unique tradition and administrative procedure and that any attempt to alter those things will be a great disservice to Oyo.

“We charge you to continue to discharge your cultural responsibility during this interregnum with openness, transparency and fairness in the selection process without compromising the age long tradition of Oyo traditional and cultural system.”