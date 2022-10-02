From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ahead of appointing new Alaafin of Oyo, which has reached and advanced stage, nine out of the 11 royal families in Oyo Kingdom in Oyo State have said the crisis that has been rocking the ascension to the throne for centuries can be solved by the Oyomesi, known as the kingmakers, in the Oyo Traditional Council before the enthronement of new monarch.

A member of the Adelabu Atiba Royal Family, Prince Ahmed Adelabu, who spoke on behalf of the nine families, made the disclosure during an encounter the journalist’s in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital at the weekend.

The immediate past Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, was produced by the Alowolodus, while his predecessor, Oba Gbadegesin Ladigbolu, was produced by the. Agunloyes.

According to him, the Agunloye and Alowolodu royal families have been the ones producing occupants of the throne on rotational basis for centuries. He added that the other nine children of Atiba, have been sidelined from producing occupants for the throne.

Prince Adelabu stated that the kingmakers are supposed to play neutral roles among all the 11 sons of Atiba, who founded the present Oyo Kingdom. He said the head of the kingmakers, known as Bashorun, always served as regent on the death of every Alaafin, pending the time a substantive monarch would be appointed.

He added that the correction that the kingmakers must make is to ensure that the new Alaafin comes from one of the nine royal families that have been purportedly sidelined for centuries. The nine families, he said are united and are ready to present one candidate for the throne

Prince Adelabu said: “What we are agitating for is nothing less than to allow all other Princes to be included in this chieftaincy matter. Our aim and objective is inclusiveness because they have marginalised us for centuries. So we want to leave a good legacy for our own children.

“So, we implore the Bashorun and the Oyo Mesi, as a group, to live up to expectations, to be upright and make sure that they choose from the nine other princes that have been marginalised for long.”