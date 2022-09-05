From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The 86 shortlisted contestants for the vacant throne of Alaafin of Oyo have been urged to support whoever emerges as Alaafin among them for the peace, progress and unity of Oyo Kingdom.

The kingmakers and Atiba Local Government gave the charge during a peace parley organised for the contestants ahead of the commencement of the screening exercise today.

Daily Sun gathered that two ruling houses have been producing the Alaafin on rotational basis. The ruling houses are Agunloye and Alowolodu. The last Alaafin, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, was produced by the Alowolodu ruling house. This might be the reason the 86 shortlisted princes, as gathered, are from the Agunloye ruling house.

The meeting was held at the Agbala Ogun hall in the ancient palace and it provided avenue for the aspirants of the same ruling house to brainstorm, ventilate their minds and interact mutually.

A statement, yesterday, by Director of Media to Alaafin, Bode Durojaiye, said the chairperson of Atiba Local Government, Oyo, Kafilat Olakojo, was in attendance, with the director of administration of the council, as observers.

The Regent and Basorun of Oyo, Yussuf Ayoola Layinka 1, sued for peace among the aspirants, adding that, it is only when they are together, devoid of bickering and animosity that they can remove the defects of the town, in terms of industrial underdevelopment and lack of job opportunities for the youths.

“Only if we all are together as a society can we remove the defects in society. There are flaws in every society. In order to remove these flaws, we all should come together and re-organise society. In order to remove these flaws, all of you must come together and re-organise the town, irrespective of who emerges as the candidate for progress and development.

“You have the skills to be useful to everyone. You must apply these skills to create a broad perspective of a one indivisible family. Unity and love among all of you is absolutely essential. We need unity to reform, unity for progress, unity for getting rid of all the ills in our town,” he said.

Head (Mogaji) of Agunloye royal family, Samuel Adeladan, said the ruling house would not tolerate undue delay and prolongation in the selection of a new candidate for the Alaafin stool, adding that all the due processes must be within this year.