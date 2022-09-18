From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The kingmakers in Oyo Traditional Council, known as Oyo Mesi, have made U-turn on the shortlisting of 10 out of the 65 applicants for the vacant throne of Alaafin of Oyo, saying all the 65 applicants are qualified to proceed to the next stage, which is Ifa (oracle) consultation.

The stool of Alaafin became vacant on April 22, 2022 when the immediate past Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, joined his ancestors.

The Acting Regent and the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yussuf Akinade Ayoola Layinka 1, who is the head of Oyo Mesi, made this known in a statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, Mr. Bode Durojaiye, on Sunday.

The kingmakers had concluded interviews for all the 65 applicants last week Thursday and a statement issued on Friday on the outcome of the interviews revealed that 10 among the applicants have been shortlisted and that the oracle would pick one of the 10 cleared applicants as the next Alaafin. It was stated in the statement that only the 10 initially shortlisted among the applicants q have the qualifications that every occupier of the throne of Alaafin must have.

But on Sunday evening, the kingmakers said there was a minor disagreement among some members of the Oyo Mesi over the applicants that were shortlisted and those that were disqualified, saying there would no longer be any list for shortlisted contestants.

The Acting Regent, who made the directive available, stated that all the contestants, who appeared for the interview, are qualified for the next level, which is Ifa consultation. He made this known after a crucial meeting of members of the Oyo Mesi.

.

Daily Sun gathered that members of Oyo Mesi were seriously divided over shortlisting of 10 among the 65 applicants. Sources said the aggrieved kingmakers admitted that they were part of the screening process for all the contestants. But they distanced themselves from the release, which said the kingmakers shortlisted 10 among the princes.

According to the head of Oyo Mesi on Sunday, “Whoever emerges among the aspirants will be the candidate and the next Alaafin of Oyo.”

The Acting Regent also dismissed the insinuation that there is rift among the kingmakers, saying: “We are as united as ever. Misunderstanding can happen at any given point in time. It is natural . What is important is the amicable resolution, in order not let the misunderstanding degenerate into violence.

“None of the Oyo Mesi members has a favoured aspirant. All the contestants are equal before us. For the umpteenth time, we are conscientious, thorough, not money conscious and not greedy.”

Meanwhile, a prominent member of the Oyo Mesi, High Chief Abdul-Rasheed Sheu, breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday after protracted illness in Oyo town.