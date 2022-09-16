From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The kingmakers in the Oyo Traditional Council, known as ‘Oyo Mesi’ have shortlisted 10 candidates among 65 princes that applied to be the next Alaafin of Oyo

The stool of Alaafin became vacant on April 22, 2022 when the immediate past Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, joined his ancestors.

The 10 shortlisted candidates emerged as the kingmakers concluded interviews for the 65 contestants on Thursday, this week.

The Acting Regent and the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yussuf Akinade Ayoola Layinka 1, who is the head of Oyomesi, confirmed the development, saying out of the 65 applicants, only 10 among them have the qualifications that every occupier of the throne of Alaafin must have.

The Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, Mr. Bode Durojaiye, stated that members of the Oyo Mesi would meet soon to deliberate on the next step, which is the Ifa consultation.

According to Ayoola, “Whoever emerges among the shortlisted aspirants will be candidate and the next Alaafin of Oyo.”

The Acting Regent also reacted to the media reports that alleged the kingmakers of collecting N200,000 from each aspirants during the interview period, as well as non-appearance of a ranking members of the Oyo Mesi, Alapinni, though he was represented throughout the interview period.

Ayoola said: “The state government is not only aware was but carried along in all our proceedings before, during and after the interview period. The state government is ably represented by the Chairperson of the Atiba Local Government and some officials of the Council.

” On the Alapinni matter, he is a member of the Oyo Mesi, but he is presently indisposed. To follow the due process, he needs to be represented in order to keep him abreast of development. He cannot be left out in the scheme things. Hence, we request for his representative. Health is wealth. We wish him quick recovery.

“People should watch their utterances and refrain from reckless comments capable of causing implosion. People entrusted with the peace and tranquility of the town should not just rush to the press for mischief making. It is better for one to find out about what he or she doesn’t know from the authentic source, than going to the press to cause disaffection.”