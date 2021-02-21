From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has told the Yoruba race that time has come for them to be united, irrespective of political and religious differences, and speak with one voice on agitation for entrenchment of true federalism.

The first-class monarch, in a statement in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday, said the present system of government was more unitary than federal.

He explained that the unitary nature of the system of government has contributed immensely to insecurity in the nation. He noted that the state governments were handicapped to ensure adequate security of lives and property in their states, based on the centralisation of command structures of security agencies in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

“The present state of national uncertainty can best be compared with the situation in 1967 during the political crisis during the leadership of General Gowon. I recall with pleasant nostalgia that during the time Yoruba leaders across different political parties sank their political differences and met in Ibadan under the governorship of General Adeyinka Adebayo.

“On that occasion, Yoruba unanimously chose the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo not only as leader but as the authentic spokesman of the Yoruba. It was the success of Awolowo leadership that kept the Yoruba away from any kind of civil war in spite of all temptations.

“Coming back to the present, suffice to say that the word restructuring which we are all demanding now is not a new phenomenon in our national polity; only that it has changed its name. Thanks to the political foresight of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who at all constitutional conferences in the pre-independence years, insisted on true federalism as the bedrock of political survival and stability of the country.

“On account of that ideological doggedness, he was called so many names, including being a tribalist by his political opponents. History cannot forget so soon the Owo meeting when Afenifere under the leadership of Awolowo was ideologically perfected for the welfare of the people. The ideological blueprint of Afenifere were based on: One, education of all children of school age and the general enlightenment of all illiterate adults and children above school age. Two, the provision of health and general welfare for all people and the total abolition of want in our society by means of economic policies, which were both expedient and effective.

“I understand it was their concept of love for mankind that the word ‘Afenifere’ was coined. It is on a very happy note that in contemporary time, we still have disciples of original Afenifere with Awo’s doggedness and determination in pursuing public welfare interest without any hope of material gain.”

From the days of Pa Michael Adekunle Ajasin down to Abraham Adesanya and now Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Afenifere leadership has always been consistent in pursuing political leadership for the Yoruba race.

“In this respect, one thing I share with them in our national polity is restructuring. The present system we are running is more unitary than federal. The situation in which the State is totally handicapped for security logistics of the State cannot be the dream of our political fore-bearers.”