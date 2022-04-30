From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said on Saturday that the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, was concerned about politics of Nigeria’s development.

He made the disclosure when he paid a condolence visit to Oyo town of Oyo State to commiserate with the Oyomesi (Kingmakers) and the bereaved royal family on the demise of the first-class traditional ruler, which occurred on Friday, April 22, at the age of 83 and after reigning for 52 years.

The visit coincided with the eight-day inter-religious prayer for the late monarch held at Oke-Afin in Oyo town.

‘We had a lengthy discussion before his demise. Baba told me that Yoruba race must not be lagging behind and we should continue to be in politics of development, merit, honesty and progress of the country,’ Tinubu stated.

‘As a matter of fact, Alaafin hated nobody. He associated with everybody and accommodated everybody. He was very kind and generous. We shall miss him and his memory shall be forever.’

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Matter in the state, Chief Bayo Lawal, who spoke on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde, said a new Alaafin would emerged soon, adding that people should be patient because due process must be followed.

‘People are eager to see the next king. But we have to follow due process. We promise not to compromise, and another Alaafin will come in due time,’ he stated.

The religious leaders that delivered sermons in Islamic and Christianity ways at the programme, enjoined the kingmakers to following the path of peace, not money bags during selection process of the new king. They stated that peace must continue to reign in Oyo town and Yorubaland in general.