Ogechi Uche Ebosie

Alaba International Amalgamated Traders Association (AIATA), the umbrella body of more than 16 sections in the market, recently inaugurated new executives to man the affairs of all the sectors.

The event, which was sponsored by Globacom, was held at the Fancy and Furniture Hall, inside Alaba International Market, Ojo, Local Government Area. The market recently celebrated its 40 years of existence and with this fete, the new executive under the leadership of Nathaniel Anigbogu, has pledged to infuse innovations to take the market to the next level.

Anigbogu, the new Chairman of AIATA, who is currently the Chairman of Olojo Drive where he sells furnitures and curtains, emerged after a peaceful election. He pledged on behalf of his executives, to partner banks, indigenous and multinational companies to uplift the standard of the market. He also promised to make the market more popularglobally.

Meawhile the market which has had a long standing relationship with the Lagos State government said the new executive intends to carry the government along to fulfil the promises it has made. According to the new chairman, the Association has been clamouring for better road network and other social infrastructure to help ameliorate the sufferings of both the business owners and their clients.

The market, which accommodates more than a million traders has the Electrical, Electronics, and Furniture sectors, among others. It started as a retail outlet but has grown in over the 41 years of its existence and now provides employment for many Nigerians.

For his part, Vice Chairman, Oluchukwu Ernest Okonkwo, who also doubles as the Chairman of Fancy and Furniture Dealers Association, pledged to work together with the chairman and all members of the executive to push Alaba International to the global limelight.