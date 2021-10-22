In commemoration of the third anniversary of the incumbent administration of Alaba International Market, Electronics Section, Ojo Alaba, the leadership of the market has mapped out a series of events that started last Thursday with crusade, with the theme “To recover all.”

Guest preacher at the event pointed out that, to recover all, you need power, spiritual enablement and the word of God. The praying session was well attended by members of the market.

The event continued with free medical service on Friday, by Alaba Electronics Clinics, and the grand finale with award ceremony for the past officers of the association on Saturday, October 16.

In his speech, the chairman of the market, Evang. Paulinus Ugochukwu enumerated most of their achievements in the last 3yrs which include; Construction and Commissioning of functional clinic in the market.

Mounting of solar lights in every nook and crannies of the market.

Awards for all the people that have served Alaba Int’l market, electronics section, obtaining of license for Alaba radio to aid in the dissemination of information in the market and also to sell Alaba in good light to the outside world, proposed the construction of Alaba Almagamated secretariat at the electronics section and promised to do more with the support of all the members of the Association before his tenure ends next year.

