Five persons have been arrested in connection with the Wednesday crisis in between traders and miscreants at Alaba international market Ojo, local government area of Lagos .

However, the police have confirmed that one person died during the fracas.

As at the time of filling this report, the Market remained shut as the police were still keeping vigil.

A Market leader, Mr. Chukwura , confirmed that the traders were asked to remain at home till further notice.

He said,” we are still deliberating of how to move forward. We have been in intensive meeting for hours. After the meeting, we will be able to know what to do. As I am speaking with you , the market remains close. Yes, one person was killed, and about 20 persons were injured.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),SP Benjami Hundeyin, confirmed that one dead body was recovered from the scene of the clash.

He said that normalcy has returned to the area, adding that more police operatives have been deployed to the place..

Traders and touts clashed Wednesday over some issues relating to threat to issue ticket to traders by touts and the way touts were not sanitation conscious in the market.

The traders who were not comfortable with the development tried to chase away the touts.

The touts who were not happy with the threat by traders to set them packing, invited some hoodlums who in company with them engaged the traders in a forced fight that turned bloody.

During the fight ,many people were injured while a trader was stabbed to death by the hoodlums.