Hon. Geofrey Udochukwu Mbonu has been elected the president-general of Alaba Amalgamated Council of Sectional Heads.

Hon. Mbonu, a graduate of Political Science from Lagos State University, took over from Ichie Fabian Ezeradi Ezeorjika, who was piloting the affairs of the market until the peaceful, transparent and successful election.

Before his election, Hon. Mbonu was the chairman of Fancy and Furniture. He was also the chief security officer of Alaba Amalgamated Association and, during his tenure, he helped in the eradication of thugs in the market, which endeared him to the leadership of the market.

In a resolution passed after the election, the leadership of the association stated that, henceforth, all sectional heads that were previously known as chairmen would be addressed as president, while the head of Alaba Amalgamated council of sectional heads would be addressed as president-general.

Those who are to work with him in the new executive are Hon. Bethran Umeilechukwu, president, Furniture Village and at the same time vice-president Alaba Amalgamated Council of Sectional Heads, Hon. Umeh MacAnthony Ikenna, president, United Plaza Association and also co-ordinator, Alaba Amalgamated Council of Sectional Heads.

Public relations officer of the new executive and also president of Serki Mukta Allied Association is Hon. Mohammed Buba.

The other executives are Vincent Ikwueze, president, Olojo Drive and Environs Traders’ Association, general secretary, Pastor Patrick Uba Ezike, president, General Electric Dealers’ Association, assistant secretary, and Nze Marcel Okezue, president, Electrical Dealers Association of Nigeria, treasurer.

Speaking on the new executive, the immediate past president of Alaba Amalgamated Council of Sectional Heada, Ichie Fabian Ezeorjjika described them as a formidable team that would take the market to the next level.

He also commended the peaceful election, which brought Hon. Mbonu team into office and said that it is a sign of good things to come.

In his own contribution, the immediate past general secretary, Hon. Yusuf Muyideen said that government is a continuum, adding that they have done their own bit and gladly passed the baton to the next executive.

He prayed that God would give the new executive the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the market in the right direction.