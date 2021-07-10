By Ngozi Uwujare

The lingering crisis over the Baaleship of Alabata Community in Ibadan, in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, has resurfaced.

The Baale and traditional ruler of the community, Revd. Olakanmi Olaniyan 11, alleged that his main adversary who also lays claim to the royal stool, Julius Oladokun Itannaola hired thugs to forcefully erected a signpost proclaiming him as the Baale of Alabata. The controversial signpost is erected close to the palace of the Baale. The incident triggered some violence, forcing Baale Olaniyan and his family to quickly vacate the palace and run for their dear lives. They are currently in hiding since the incident.

Speaking with Saturday Sun in his hideout, the Baale called on the Inspector – General of Police, Mr Baba Alkali and the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde to come to his aid, saying his life and those of his immediate family are in danger.

He said following his earlier cry and a petition to the Inspector General of Police’s office in Abuja, the IGP office intervened and took over the case of threat to his life.

“I was invited to Abuja for questioning, and the IGP office took over the matter. My mind was at rest following the intervention from Abuja, and I was ready to govern my people peacefully.”

He said as part of the peaceful atmosphere in Alabata after the intervention by the IGP’s office, he was already organising the Alabata Day programme scheduled for October 30, 2021 where sons and daughters of the community would reunite. But he said on June 27, some thugs acting on behalf of Itannaola invaded the Alabata Central Mosque Area and erected a signboard proclaiming Itannaola as the Baale of Alabata.

“Before I knew what was going on, the thugs were already at the entrance of my palace, trying to forcefully find their way inside. My family and I had to flee through the back door and since then we have been out of the palace and in hiding. If not for our vigilance, by now we would have been dead,” the Baale told Saturday Sun.

“I want the IGP to call Itannaola and his thugs to order. He is a usurper. His father is not from this village. The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji crowned me the Baale of Alabata and gave me a certificate in 2017.

“The IGP and Governor Makinde should save my life from Itannaola and his thugs and let me have peace in my domain,” he said.

Revd. Olaniyan’s counsels at Messrs Ife Olamiju & co said he had sent another petition dated June 28, 2021 to the Force C.I.D. ,General Investigation, Police Headquarters, Abuja and copied the DIG over persistent threat to life and criminal intimidation of his client Itannaola as well as conduct likely to cause a breach of peace on the part of Itannaola.

When Saturday Sun contacted the Force Headquarters, Abuja over the matter, Commissioner of Police, General Investigation, Force CID Abuja, Mr Sadiku Gbenga confirmed receiving the petition. He said the police were already investigating the matter and had invited both parties to Abuja to state their sides of the story.

He said a team from Force Headquarters had also visited Ibadan, vowing that the Force Headquarters would get to the root of the matter. He advised both parties to maintain peace. When contacted, Itannaola confirmed that that he sent people to erect the signboard, but insisted that the place was nowhere near the palace. He denied sending thugs to the palace, saying he was not aware of any violence. He said the board had always been there before it was removed illegally by some unknown people, hence the decision to place it back.

The Olubadan has however, maintained that Olaniyan is the authentic Baale of Alabata. Spokesman for the royal father, Mr Adeola Oloko, said Olubadan, the only one with the power to install Baales in Ibadanland, gave the title to Olaniyan with the necessary certificate in July 2017.

But Itannaola also told Saturday Sun that Former Governor Isiaka Ajimobi installed him Baale, also in 2017.

