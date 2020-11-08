Lukman Olabiyi

Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye OGUNWUSI and other traditional rulers in South West have renewed agitation for restructuring of the country.

The monarchs insisted that without restructuring, the country is sitting on a time bomb which it aftermath result will be bigger than what was experienced in the region during the peaceful protest #EndSARS that snowed ball into mayhem in various states.

They expressed their respective views during a stakeholders meeting and dialogue with the region governors, ministers and the Federal Government.

All the traditional rulers called on President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Agboola Gabamari, to urgently address the issues of unemployment rate and poverty in the region, in order to check the reoccurence of maymeh that ensued during the #EndSARS protest.

The traditional rulers from all the South West decried the level of umemployment and poverty in their various domains, urged federal government to declare state of emergency on unemployment and poverty.

The meeting which was hosted by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was called to evaluate and proffer solution to crisis rocking the region.

The meeting was attended by all thegovernors except Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, all ministers from the region, and paramount rulers.