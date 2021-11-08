From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Director, Strategic Partnerships, Decagon Limited, Mr George Imoedemhe and the Chief Executive Officer, e-Scape Technologies Ltd, Mr Chris Abhulimen, are among global tech experts listed as panellists to identify opportunities that exist in the digital economy and outline a pragmatic approach to leveraging them for Edo youths, during this year’s Alaghodaro Summit.

The Alaghodaro Summit, in its fifth edition, takes place between November 12 and 14, with the theme, “Edo of Our Dreams: Building a Sustainable Future.”

Other panellists are the Co-Founder of Farmforte Limited, Mr Osazuwa Osayi and the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Strategy, Policy, Projects, and Performance Management), Sarah Esangbedo Ajose Adeogun; while the Senior Digital Development Specialist, World Bank, Ms Ida Mboob, will serve as moderator for the session.

According to Chairman, Marketing and Branding Sub-Committee, Alaghodaro 2021, Crusoe Osagie, the panel session, with the theme, “Empowering the Next Generation through Innovation and Digitalisation,” will also discuss the specific programmes, policies and projects undertaken to fast-track the state’s position as the technology hub of Nigeria and highlight the areas that require additional measures from public and private sector stakeholders to accelerate the growth of innovation and digitisation in the state.

Osagie added: ‘Since his inauguration of Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2016, His Excellency has invested in empowering Edo youth as a cardinal objective of his administration, with a focus on technology and innovation.

‘In line with this vision to make Edo State the “Silicon Valley” of South-South Nigeria, it has established a well-designed innovation hub to support the growth-oriented entrepreneurship within the state, where over 27,000 individuals have benefitted from Information and Communication Technology (ICT) certified training, start-up acceleration and access to employment within the ICT sector as well as a conducive workspace environment for start-ups and SMEs provided by the Centre.’

