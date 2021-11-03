From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo Modular Refinery, the CCETC-Ossiomo Power Plant, and the Edo Production Centre, among other projects to open up Edo’s industrial sector will be the focal point of this year’s Alaghodaro Summit, as top manufacturers, business owners and other industry stakeholders converge to explore opportunities in the state’s thriving industrial sector.

Chairman, Marketing and Branding Sub-Committee, Alaghodaro 2021, Crusoe Osagie, who spoke to reporters in Benin City, said the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led state government has continued to support the state’s manufacturing and industrial sector, ensuring the provision of the right incentives to drive productivity.

“These incentives, as well as reforms and projects like the Edo Modular Refinery, the CCETC-Ossiomo Power Plant, and the Edo Production Centre, among others, to open up the space for private investment in the manufacturing sector, will be brought to the fore at the Alaghodaro Summit 2021.

“The summit will serve as a platform to bring together local and international manufacturers as well as other captains of industries to review and explore opportunities in the sector,” Osagie added.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

The Alaghodaro Summit, in its fifth edition, is scheduled to take place between November 12 and 14, 2021, with the theme, “Edo of Our Dreams: Building a Sustainable Future.”

According to Osagie, “The Alaghodaro Summit, over the years, has created opportunities for more investors to come into the state to tap from the state’s rich investment opportunities, and this year is no exception.

“With the expanding CCETC- Ossiomo Independent Power Plant that has now opened up the electricity market in Edo State to drive industrial growth and attract private investors, and the 1000bpd Edo modular refinery, which is now ready for production, the state is even more positioned to becoming a business destination haven.”

“Also, in the Edo Production Centre, which is now being expanded to the three senatorial districts in the state, we have ensured the provision of a conducive environment for production, with electricity, water, security and other basic infrastructure.

“This we did to drive industrial development, provide job opportunities for youths and create wealth for our people.”

“We believe that this year’s Alaghodaro will be even more exciting, as we expect the convergence of local and international manufacturers and other industry stakeholders who are eager to leverage these opportunities created by the Obaseki-led state government,” he said.