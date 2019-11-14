Success of the acclaimed EdoBest Programme, revamp of primary healthcare centres across the state, creation of enabling environment and economic opportunities for citizens has placed Edo State on the path of growth with visible achievements in basic education, health and industrial sectors with the emergence of Alaghodaro Summit three years ago.

Mr. Asue Ighodalo, Chairman of Sterling Bank Plc and Chairman of the Edo Investment Summit – Alaghodaro 2019, made this known while delivering his welcome address at the third edition of the Summit themed – Delivering to Our People, The Next Level – in Benin, the Edo State capital, yesterday.

At the Summit which attracted captains of industry, Mr. Ighodalo said Edo State has been repositioned as an attractive investment destination in Nigeria. “I therefore would like to commend His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki’s foresight and vision in creating this platform. The opportunity created for cross-pollination of ideas between the private sector, public sector and other critical stakeholders has already begun to bear fruit, in moving Edo State forward.”

He noted that “In the area of education, the EdoBest programme has received critical national and international acclaim.