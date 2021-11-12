From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, said despite the decline in crude oil revenues, reduction in federal allocation to states, and unstable foreign exchange among others, there is a bright future ahead for Edo State.

The governor who spoke while unveiling a 30-year plan during the fifth edition of the Alaghodaro Summit in Benin, explained that the plan is broken into five years period beginning from 2021 to 2025.

He said the plan will become a reality because the state already have strategies that will help it to achieve its dreams by 2050.

“The strategy for the long term plan is broken into periods; we are just not dreaming about 30 years from now but between 2021 and 2025. It is broken into five-year periods.

“We can sustain the dreams by redefining the way government works, providing efficient public service, focusing on human capacity development, developing centers for economic transformations, upscaling of the technology ecosystem among others”, Obaseki said.

He disclosed that his administration is putting reforms in place that will guarantee a system that calls the leadership to account for action, adding “that will ensure that the system continue to work the way the people wants it.

The governor further explained that in the last five years his administration has provided effective work environment, transformed education sector, prioritized primary healthcare, leveraged on oil palm among others.

In his speech, the Speaker of the Edo. State House of Assembly, Marcus Onubun‎, assured that the House would give legal backing to the 30- year development plan.

