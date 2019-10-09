Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Micheal Aremu Gbadebo, has thrown his weight behind the JAC Abeokuta 10-Kilometre Marathon Race, scheduled to hold on November 2nd.

Oba Gbadebo gave his royal endorsement on Wednesday, when the organisers of the race, Niilayo Sports Management Limited (NSML), presented a pioneer medal to the monarch at his Ake Palace in Abeokuta.

Alake, who lauded the organisers of the event for bringing marathon race of such magnitude to the ancient city, expressed his readiness to support the event and ensure its success.

He, however, urged NSML to organise a world-class event in order to encourage and attract renowned and champions of long-distance races to Abeokuta.

Earlier in his remark, the Chief Executive Officer of NSML, Bukola Olopade, disclosed that 15 countries and 46 international athletes had signified their interest to participate in the event.

He added that the race, which had been approved by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF), would take the participating athletes through major streets of Abeokuta.

Olopade, who is a former Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Ogun State, further disclosed that 5,000 Ogun indigenes registered to participate in the race, within three weeks of opening the race registration portal.