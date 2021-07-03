Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo of Egbaland, has lauded the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for embarking on infrastructural projects capable of enhancing the socio-economic development of the state.

Oba Gbadebo, who specifically commended the governor for his administration’s efforts to give Abeokuta a befitting status as the state capital, equally praised Abiodun for not abandoning meaningful projects embarked upon by his predecessor.

The monarch spoke on Thursday on the sideline of the commissioning of the first phase of 130 housing units at the Prince Court Housing Estate, Kemta, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

Alake said the new estate, apart from adding to the aesthetics of the state capital; it would also go a long way in providing decent and affordable houses for the residents of the city.

He further scored the Abiodun-led government high in housing, health, education, agriculture and ICT sectors, as well as infrastructural development.

The traditional ruler, who expressed delight on the construction of the Elite-Oke-Lantoro Road, which he noted was in bad shape for years, however appealed to the governor to extend the construction to Lantoro and Isale-Ake end of the road.

Oba Gbadebo acknowledged education as, “the main industry of the state” and urged the state government to identify genuine lovers of education for partnership to further reposition the sector for greater height.

Meanwhile, the monarch has called on the residents of the state to desist from dumping refuse into drainages while recalling the state has been predicted to experience heavy rains this year.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.