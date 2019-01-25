This was presented to Folousho Alakoja by the Deputy president Ije Ekeremadu. She received an award in the Humanitarian Service. It was a joint award she shared with Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe.

Alakija thanked God and the Sun was the honour. She recalled that she had touched lives through her Rose of Sharon Foundation.

Baywood also received the award from Ekweremadu who said Ibe is his brother in who m he is well pleased. He thanked God and The Sun for recognising his brother from Enugu State.

Baywood described the award as “this ultimate award. We dedicate this award to God and to my wife who has been beside me and not behind me I love you. I also dedicate this to those we served. We have touched the lives of over 100,000 persons. We do that as a our way of giving back to society.

He announced a N1mgift to the family of Blackson who lost his life rescuing other victims of disaster.