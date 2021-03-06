Kwara United winger, Wasiu Alalade has stated that his side would not lose focus as they aim to finish high at the end of the ongoing NPFL season.

Despite maintaining the top of the log with 25 points after 13 league outings, the former Enyimba International of Aba starlet revealed he can’t wait to inspire the Afonja Warriors to their first league trophy after 24 years of existence.

Ahead Sunday’s home game away to Wikki Tourists, Alalade was quoted as saying “Focus and determination is our watchword. We all know what’s at stake and we can’t afford to disappoint our fans. We’ve really worked hard getting to this stage and it will be disastrous should we loss focus.

“The club’s management has done so well in terms of motivation and the players know what’s at stake. Although, due to hard work, dedication, commitment, support and love we’ve been able to attain this height and am sure we won’t fall,” he told Nigeria League menu.

Speaking on the clash against Bauchi based team Wikki Tourists, the lanky attacker vowed to inspire his side to an away victory in order to help maintain their enviable position on the log.

“We’re going to Bauchi to fight for points. The duel won’t be an easy one but we all know its difficult getting an away point in the league but am sure we’ll put smiles on the faces of our fans,” he vowed.