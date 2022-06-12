From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A one-time gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Alhaji Al’ameen Sani Muhammad, has cautioned Nigerians against misusing the benefits of June 12 as Democracy Day.

Al’ameen stated this in a statement he issued in Bauchi on Sunday.

“Apart from honouring the sacrifices of Nigerians who fought for the return to democracy, June 12 also demonstrates the commitment of every civilian administration to satisfy the aspirations of the people and creating an environment for democracy to be an accepted way of life,” he said.

“But in Nigeria today nearly opposite is the case”

He argued that both leaders and followers must shun undemocratic habits in the face of problems of poverty insecurity, unemployment, and corruption slow down the development of the country.

He said Nigerians must be ready to play their part by getting involved at any level they can by supporting the democratic process and demanding accountability from their elected leaders.

“Today our leaders must show commitment to bequeathing a sustainable democratic culture and remain resolute and unshaken in pursuit of a fair society,” he said.

He advised Nigerians to use the opportunity Democracy Day presents for realising a truly democratic government that approximates the yearnings and aspirations of the people for a leader that will lead them to the Promised Land.

“A government with a human face that represents the aspirations and symbolism of June 12, a government with a pan-Nigerian mandate that defies the divisions in our country”

He believed Nigeria needs a democratic leader that represents hope for change and national rebirth

Al’ameen averred that democracy remains the best form of government anywhere in the world despite any imperfections.

He argued that democracy allows the people to choose whoever they to lead them.

He stated that the 2023 general elections will give Nigerians the opportunity to elect good leaders.

“Leaders that will make every policy, every decision they will take the count to further the peoples’ interest and lift them from the morass of hopelessness, helplessness, dejection, poverty and ignorance into the cape of peace, security, prosperity and abundant life,” he said.

“Leaders that will revive education with new schools, free meals, free school uniforms, improved infrastructure, motivation for teachers and so on.

“Leaders that will boost and encourage agriculture, make food to be abundantly available and make farmers be prosperous. create tens of thousands of jobs directly and indirectly at least a leader that will deepen democracy.”

