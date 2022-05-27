From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Chairman Govermorship Aspirants Forum of the All Progressives Congress APC, Bauchi State chapter , Alhaji Al’ameen Sani Muhammad has congratulated the party over the successful governorship Primary election in the State.

Former Chief of Air Staff Sadiq Baba Abubakar won the majority of votes cast by delegates at the gubernatorial primary election of the party held at Zaranda Hotel on thursday and was declared candidate for the governorship election scheduled to hold in 2023.

A statement signed by Al’ameen and distributed to journalists on Friday, described the primary election as credible.

Alameen, who withdraw from the contest ealier, said the process is devoid of rancour.

“The succes is for the party and all the contestants , the entire APC family and the entire people of Bauchi State,” he said.

“I acknowledge and deeply appreciate the sacrifices and magnanimity shown by the other aspirants for their doggedness to fast-track a rancour free process of nominating a guber candidate.

“Those noble party stalwarts who sacrificed their interests for the supremacy of the party, include, Chairman of the Forum of APC Governorship Aspirants, myself that withdrawn from the race in the best interest of the party to make things easier and the remaining seven aspirants that make the event exciting by contesting and each one of them get what God gave him and with one intention that is changing the narratives of state Bauchi

“I want to hail the resilience and undying faith of our teeming members in the state, being the spine of the party, which has seen it emerge victorious from one election year to another in the state since it was founded ”

He stressed that APC in Bauchi state remains reliant on the unity of purpose among its leaders and members.

“Such has engendered a mature internal democracy culture, the sort that gives birth to free, fair and transparent primary election as we have seen today which, surely is the envy of our opponents, yet unattainable by them”

He urged party faithful to join hands together in others to rescue the state