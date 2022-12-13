From Paul Orude Bauchi

A one time gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Sani Al’ameen Muhammed, has congratulated Professor Suleiman Bogoro for winning the Nigerian Prize for leadership, NPL Award.

Al’ameen congratulated the University Don in a statement he personally signed and made to journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday.

The award was bestowed on Bogoro by the NPL team headed by Professor Anya O. Anya as Chairman of Governing Board and Professor Jerry Gana Vice Chairman and Chairman prize presentation ceremony respectively.

The investiture ceremony of Bogoro, immediate past Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETfund as the 2022 NPL Prize winner and conferment of fellow took place on Tuesday in Abuja.

Al’ameen said the recognition was

a feat and a deserved honour in recognition of the contributions of Bogoro towards the development of the country.

He said that the honour was usually conferred on citizens who have made exceptional contributions in the service of their country.

The politician restated that Bogoro deserved the honour because of his selfless services to the country and the way he introduced and encouraged research and development.

Al’ameen said that the successes and achievements recorded by Bogoro were unprecedented, which made him to perceive that such rare and exceptional personalities need not to be replaced so suddenly.

He opined that TETFUND had been revived, reactivated and made functional under Bogoro who brought a new lease of life to tartiarry institutions across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“His ingenuity and high records of academia, have injected and brought new ideas and innovations that are of international standard which have so far increased the nation’s tertiary institutions to compete with their counterparts around the world”, he said.

“Professor Bogoro established the titan of renown academics under the leadership of Professor Gadzama, which formed part of the reasons behind the world class infrastructural development in the nation’s tertiary institutions apart from producing a number of academics reforms to meet with the current world challenges”

He said Bogoro’s interventions in the area of Educational Research had given an opportunity to all and sundry to spring up to the peak of academic without regards to the status and background of the researchers.

“He has renewed and simplified methods of research development making an easy ride and easy accessible with emphasis on merits and performance”, he added.

Al’ameen said that Bogoro through TETFUND sponsored many results oriented and highly practical research by investing in the of training and retraining Academic Staff in Universities and other tartiarry institutions of higher learning in Nigeria.

He said both local and foreign training got the necessary attention under Bogoro’s watch because of their importance in reviving dwindling Education Sector.

“It is important to note that, almost if not all the current infrastructures the Nigerian Universities and other tartiarry institutions can boast of are few among many too numerous to mention of Bogoro’s legacies as an Executive Secretary of TETFUND.

“These Infrastructural development ranges from Road networks,halls of high capacity and magnitude, construction and furnishing of new faculties, Departments ,Offices and laboratories to support local Research and innovations, libraries and many more”

Al’ameen thanked the NPL leadership for their wisdom to recognise and give honour to whom the honour is due.