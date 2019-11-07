Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has been warned to beware of wrong briefings from public officers and other political appointees in his administration, saying he should guard against being misled on issues.

Former governor of the state, Adebayo Alao-Akala, gave the advice in his reaction to Makinde’s submission at the inauguration of the Satellite Audio Network for the Oluyole FM, the radio arm of the state-owned Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) recently.

Alao-Akala insisted that Makinde was misinformed and misguided in a statement credited to him during the commission of the equipment at Oluyole FM, that the BCOS never witnessed any development since 2007 when a former governor, Rashidi Ladoja, left office.

Daily Sun gathered that Alao-Akala, who served as deputy governor in the state from 2003 to 2007, took over as governor from 2007 to 2011. Abiola Ajimobi also served as governor from 2011 to 2019.

Alao-Akala, in a statement issued by one of his aides, Tunde Oloyede, noted that his administration contributed immensely to the development of BCOS, saying his administration provided the station with state-of-the-art equipment, enhanced training of its staff as well as renovated the studios and extended the development to all the sub-stations of the broadcasting outfit namely, Ajilete in Ogbomoso, Oke-Ogun F.M. and also the F.M. Station at Old Ife Road.

He said the present Chairman of the BCOS, Dotun Oyelade, “served under me as special adviser on Media Affairs and he is aware of all my contributions to the growth and development of BCOS.

“It is unfathomable that the chairman could not present the true picture of my contributions as I deployed enormous resources to revive the then ailing BCOS which was rescued by my administration; the staffers could also testify to my contributions.

“For the avoidance of doubt, BCOS, during the administration of Alao-Akala, who appointed Atilade Atoyebi, a veteran broadcaster, undertook the development of projects which included:- procurement of an Outside Broadcasting Van (OB Van), vehicles for assignments, completed the long abandoned permanent structure of Oluyole FM at Old Ife Road, established Oke-Ogun and Ajilete FM stations, changed the radio and TV signals from analog to Digital High Definition; procured and installed the hi-tech cooling system for sensitive equipment for the station and changed all the ENG Cameras from UHS (M3000. M35000) to DV cameras.”