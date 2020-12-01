The immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, Professor Samuel Ekundayo Alao is dead. Aged 72. He passed on at Ilorin, Kwara State on Saturday, November 14, 2020 after a brief illness.

A statement by his son, Daniel Alao announcing his burial, said that service of songs will hold on Wednesday December 16, 2020 at his residence, Al-Halal near Sango-Akerebiata Road before Harmony Estate by TOPLAD Petrol Station, Ilorin at 5:00pm while the church service will hold on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at LGEA Primary School, Oke-Oyi, Kwara State at 11:00am.

According to the statement, interment follows immediately after church service. Alao is also a former Deputy General Manager Daily Times.