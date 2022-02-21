Alapomu of Apomu, Oba Kayode Adenekan, will celebrate second coronation anniversary on February 24.

Apomu Descendants Union (ADU) President, Abbas Soliu, in a statement, said programmes have been designed to mark the occasion.

He said some of the activities include a “colloquium on Apomu in Yoruba History, meant to explore the critical roles Apomu played as an economic hub in the old Yorubaland, a documentary to chronicle the development of Apomu, book presentation and fund raising for the completion of the ultramodern palace.”

Soliu also talked about Afolabi and ADU contributions to the development of Apomu.

He said the monarch, with the support of some Apomu indigenes, has installed over 200 solar lights in different locations of the town.

“The security architecture of Apomuland has been deeply re-engineered to enhance the safety of life and property.

Recently, Oba Afolabi was honoured by Osun State commissioner of police in recognition of his innovative and unrelenting efforts at supporting the security personnel in the state,” he said.

Apart from the police, Oba Afolabi has attracted Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) outpost to Apomu.

Soliu said other achievements made by ADU include repair of police patrol vehicle, donation of 70 pairs of chairs and tables to Alapomu and Muslim High School and donation of air-conditioner and double door refrigerator to Isokan local government centre of Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control.

Apomu, headquarters of Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State, is an ancient town in Yorubaland which dates back to the 16th century. It was the only business hub in the entire Oyo Empire for over 400 years. Apomu is renowned throughout Yoruba land for its commercial activities.

Before Oba Afolabi was crowned, Apomu was without a king for five years after the demise of Oba Lasisi Olasiyan Afolabi in 2014.