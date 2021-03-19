Apparently desirous at making the residents happy with the creation of facilities that will easy life in the city, the Management of Alaro City has attracted the partnership of the Rungas Group and the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for the manufacture of LPG Cylinders in the city.

The Gas Industry and Nigeria’s Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder production has received an additional boost as Rungas Group and the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), through its SPV known as Rungas Alfa FZE, breaks ground on its new facility in Alaro City, Lagos, where it will set up the second composite LPG cylinder manufacturing plant within Nigeria with an annual capacity of 800,000 Type 3 Composite Cylinders to add to its expanding portfolio.

This facility will add to the existing SPV between Rungas and NCDMB and will raise local manufacturing of LPG composite cylinders to 1.2 million per annum; and strategically position Nigeria as a continental hub for the supply of composite cylinders. Rungas and NCDMB, last year also broke ground on its LPG composite cylinder manufacturing plant in Polaku, Bayelsa State, known as “Rungas Prime Industries”. The plant has a projected annual capacity of 400,000 cylinders per annum.

Rungas has also partnered with the Egyptian Government to produce and assist with the distribution of LPG and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinders in Egypt. The factory, located in the Egyptian Gas Industrial Park, will produce 200,000 LPG cylinders for domestic use and 130,000 CNG cylinders for automobiles.

Lanre Runsewe, the Chief Executive Officer of Rungas Group- a Nigerian gas infrastructure company pioneering the deeper penetration of LPG across Africa, said the company identified Alaro City as the perfect place for its second LPG manufacturing facility because of the unique nature of the city’s masterplan and the speed with which infrastructure was being rolled out in the new city. “As we make progress on our goal of increasing the use of LPG in Nigeria and Africa, such partnerships with business-friendly locations like Alaro City are critical,” he said.