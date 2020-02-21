Maduka Nweke

The Lagos State Government has said its targeting Alaro City to become a veritable model for PPPs in Nigeria. The state also said it wants the city to serve as a model for the kind of reasonably-priced and climate-friendly urban developments that Lagos deserves, as a 21st century megacity.

It also said that in addition to the Ariel Foods Factory, there is the planned 500-middle income housing project, construction of which is set to commence along with the other companies being unveiled.

Speaking at the launch of the largest ready-to-use therapeutic food factory in Africa and the ground breaking of a 500-unit middle income residential enclave at Alaro City, Epe, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, said when completed, the 500 residential units to be developed by Universal Homes will help contribute to the fulfilment of our housing strategy in Lagos State. Lola Akande, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry said lots of jobs will be created for the indegens.

He said, “the Ready-to-Use Food Factory is a most welcome development because of its timeliness and relevance, considering the challenges Nigeria is currently facing tackling malnutrition amongst Internally Displaced Persons in the north-eastern part of the country.

“Let me quickly say a few words about the Lekki Free Trade Zone, which is hosting these landmark investments, and which is an important signifier of the present and future direction of Lagos State. This Zone has proved to be a magnet for local and foreign investors, across various sectors such as tourism, hospitality and recreation, education and human capacity development, manufacturing, petroleum and chemical refining. I would like to seize this opportunity to welcome Universal Homes, Starium (BUA Group), HMD Africa, Sana Industries, Loatsad, Kenol and ASB Valiant to Alaro City.

Alaro City is a critical part of our plan for the development of the Lekki Free Trade Zone. When this project is completed, it will essentially amount to one of the busiest and inclusive urban development that the State has seen in recent times; and one which combines high quality residential, commercial and industrial facilities, all surrounded by 150 hectares of parks and green spaces.

“Ariel Foods, one of the leading suppliers of Ready-to- Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTF) to UNICEF and the World Food Programme globally, saw a fantastic opportunity to add value by domesticating their production here in Nigeria, for the local and export markets.

“By choosing Lagos as the site for this very important investment, they have put us on the map of major contributors to food security and humanitarian relief in Nigeria and West Africa.

“This is in addition to the direct and indirect jobs that will be created, and the accompanying increase in technical capacity. I have been reliably informed that this factory is one of the most technically-advanced manufacturing facilities anywhere in Africa.

“Today, therefore, we are here to see first-hand the realization of an important dream and to celebrate the hard work of all the stakeholders and investors who have come together to make this happen. It must not go without saying that this remarkable facility was substantially completed in less than one year,”he said.