As a sign of appreciation for a job well done, the executives of Rendeavour, developers of Alaro City in the Lekki Free Zone have been handsomely rewarded by the Monarch of the area for the firm’s contributions to job creation and community development in his domain.

Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, the Oloja of Epe Kingdom, honoured top executives of Rendeavour, with chieftaincy titles as a way of commending them for the good job they are doing in his kingdom.

Among those conferred with chieftaincy titles included, Frank Mosier, the Chairman of Rendeavour, who was awarded the title of “Amuludun of Epe Kingdom” (one that helps with creating harmony and joy in the land); while Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, was awarded the chieftaincy title of “Bobatuluse of Epe Kingdom” (one who works with the king to improve the lot of the community) by Oba Animashaun on Wednesday as part of activities to commemorate the monarch’s 20thanniversary on the throne.

Mosier is also a member of the United States President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA). The PAC provides analyses and recommendations to the U.S. Government on strengthening commercial engagement between the United States and Africa. Mr. Jennings is a serial investor in Nigeria. He launched Renaissance Capital, currently a leading investment bank in the country, in 2006, and also launched RenMoney, a leading consumer finance bank, in 2012. Both men are the leading investors in Rendeavour.

Rendeavour, in partnership with the Lagos State Government, is building Alaro City, a mixed-income city-scale development in the Lekki Free Zone. Alaro City is planned as a 2000-hectare development with industrial and logistics locations, complemented by offices, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment and 150 hectares of parks and open spaces. In January, Ariel Foods, the largest ready-to-eat therapeutic food factory in Africa, launched the completion of its facility in Alaro City.